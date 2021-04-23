MUSKEGON — The annual battle between North Muskegon and Whitehall is often a slugfest for West Michigan Conference supremacy, but the Norse sucked the drama from the proceedings quickly Thursday night and ended up winning by mercy rule, 8-0.
The Norse, who have yet to give up a goal in six games, got started quickly when a soft shot by Audrey Wilson squirted through the Viking defense and into the goal just a few minutes in. From there, North Muskegon began firing with much more authority, and with great results.
It took 18 minutes for the Norse to find the net again as the Vikings (3-3, 3-1 WMC) played strong defense against constant pressure in that time, but Hope Johnson whipped a frozen rope past Viking keeper Gwen Gould to make it 2-0. The Norse added three more goals before halftime, including two more by Johnson.
"They played great," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "They play the center of the field brilliantly. Their give-and-go's are excellent. We had to make some adjustments at halftime to kind of fill the gaps. It slowed them down a lot in the second half, but their touches were just much better. We gave the ball up way too much. I think that was the difference."
North Muskegon scored on a perfectly executed give-and-go, on a set play from a corner kick and on another laser beam of a shot in the first half.
The Vikings have been slow to start in games this year, eking out a close win over Oakridge early in the season and giving up an early score to one of the lower-division teams in the league in Ravenna before roaring back for a win. Slow starts are deadly against this North Muskegon team, which boasts remarkable talent up and down its lineup.
"To get that big a jump on us from the very beginning, before we have any chance to make any adjustments, it's just too much to come back from," Nichols said. "It was tough. Give them a lot of credit. They played brilliant soccer. Really clean. Their passing, receiving, and as far as physical play goes, they were playing physical, so we just got out-bodied on the ball every time they'd come to the ball. We just have to be more aggressive that way and clean up our touches."
Nichols said his team was, despite the results, confident it would be able to perform better in the second half with some adjustments.
With some defensive tweaks, Whitehall was able to at least make things more difficult for North Muskegon in the second half, but another laser beam shot early in the half made it 6-0, and the Norse got another score off a corner kick play as the ball bounced between Whitehall defenders. A breakaway score ended the game by mercy rule with 22 minutes to go.
Nichols said he hopes the loss can snap the Vikings back to form and noted that practices had been increasingly productive leading into Thursday's game.
"After taking that big a beating in the first half, they were actually kind of confident going into the second half," Nichols said. "They knew they were beating themselves rather than just getting beat. I think we definitely have a lot to work on, and they know it. I think that they feel that if they can clean up a few things, they can compete with them."