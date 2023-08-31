SHELBY — For over 60 minutes Wednesday, Whitehall battled Shelby to a virtual standstill. The Tigers managed one first-half goal on a great pass, but Whitehall was still in position to push for a tie, at minimum.
However, Shelby converted a close free kick into an easy goal with 15 minutes to play, and that stifled any Viking momentum, leading to a 3-0 loss, the Vikings' fourth straight in a brutal stretch of the schedule.
Coach Adam Prince ruefully noted the field had some dead spots, one of which, directly in front of the Viking net, helped set up Shelby's second goal. Mauricio Castillo took a free kick to dribble a pass to his right, which took a perfect hop out of that "pothole" to Alan Arreola for an easy score.
Field conditions aside, though, Prince said the Vikings' lack of experience has been a big contributor to the mistakes they have made early in the season.
"We have maybe two or three soccer players and maybe 12, 14, or 20 soccer athletes," Prince said. "They know what they're supposed to be doing, but they don't understand (how to do) what they're supposed to be doing. That's our biggest problem right now, is we just don't have the knowledge to put our physical skills together with what we're supposed to be doing and where we're supposed to be doing it."
Whitehall (1-4, 0-2 WMC), though, kept pace with a strong Tiger team in the first half, going into the Shelby defensive zone just as often as the ball found its own half of the field. Shelby did score the half's only goal on a brilliant pass by Arreola to Venancio Cadena, but Whitehall had reason to believe it could match the score.
As time went on, though, Whitehall's relatively short bench ate into its energy, and Prince said the manner in which Shelby scored its second goal caused his team to lose focus.
"Right before that we were piling the pressure on and we just couldn't finish," Prince said. "Then, boom, they came down and got the second one and then all of our heads just sort of (went), 'Here we go again.'"
The Tigers' third goal, with 11:46 left, came out of a traffic jam in front of the net. Whitehall couldn't clear the ball, and it bounced right to Wyatt Dickman for an easy score.
Whitehall's offensive results haven't been what it wanted, either, with no more than one goal scored in any game since the opener as the Vikings search for a go-to scorer.
"We don't have that true forward that's just going to go out there and look for the goal and know how to fake out two guys and then put it in the corner," Prince said. "After six weeks, we're still trying to figure out what our lineup is. Hopefully, it comes together soon and we have somebody step up and actually be that person up top."
The early results have been frustrating for Whitehall, but Prince said the team has approached the season all along as preparation for the district tournament. With its young roster - nearly half the players on the field at the end of the game were underclassmen - Whitehall knows it was always more likely to be at its best in October than in August.
"We've played four games in a row where it's been really good teams: North Muskegon, Shelby, Fruitport and Allendale," Prince said. "I think it's going to help us in the next (stretch)...We started to do things in the second half where we started to actually possess a little bit. I think that if they can carry that over and we can continue to grow off that, it's going to be a big bonus for us at the end of the season."