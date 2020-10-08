MONTAGUE — Whitehall won another rivalry matchup with Montague Tuesday, although the contest, a 3-1 Vikings win, was closer than many recent battles in the series.
The teams were actually deadlocked at halftime, 1-1, after Yahir Gonzalez scored early in the game on a 30-yard shot and Montague answered later in the half on a goal by Andrew Kooi, assisted by Brenden Mahoney.
In the second half, the Vikings scored twice, once on a play that Montague coach Brandon Mahoney said confused his team. Vikings' forward Taden Brandel fielded a deflection off the Montague team while an official had marked him offsides, and the Wildcats stopped playing, believing Brandel's touching the ball would stop play. However, the rule changed in recent years, allowing an offsides player to field the ball if the other team deflected it first, and a heads-up Brandel took the ball in for a goal. Brandel scored again in the half to account for the final margin.
However, Mahoney said he saw a lot to like in the match, including strong play from his freshmen midfielders Carter Mahoney, Owen Raeth and Christopher Aebig against the Vikings' more experienced players. Kaden Miller and Kevin Roll both narrowly missed goals thanks to good play from Vikes' keeper Sam Stevens, who had four saves in the game.
"The final score did not go our way but it was a great match to watch and coach," Mahoney said.
The JV match ended in a 2-2 tie, a sign these games should continue to be competitive in coming years.