WHITEHALL — On the night Whitehall honored outgoing soccer coach Bryan Mahan with a pregame presentation, the Vikings ended his regular-season home career with a 4-1 victory over Fremont.

The presentation was a surprise for Mahan, and the normally unflappable coach was clearly affected by the moment, doffing his cap to the crowd and wiping a tear with his sleeve. Several former players were part of the pregame announcement, which included a plaque presented to Mahan by athletic director Brian Beebe. Mahan's 448 victories to date, including his time as girls soccer coach and his one year at Plainwell before arriving in Whitehall, rank him fifth all-time in MHSAA soccer.

It wasn't a dominating performance, as the Vikings (6-6-2, 5-3-1 West Michigan Conference) led only 1-0 at halftime, but a strong second half began with a goal in the first minute by Corbin Vanderstelt that gave the team some cushion. Kyler Frees later answered a Fremont score by knifing his way through the defense for an insurance goal. Vanderstelt added his second of the game later on a penalty kick.

"We started getting the ball in the air," Mahan said. "We haven't been great at that this year. Kyler Frees was just an animal in the center today. We ran a new formation tonight and it really works well with him then. He changed the center of the field, and that was really good."

Consistency in communication, particularly on the defensive end, has been the biggest issue for the Vikings this season, Mahan said. It wasn't always there Monday either, but when it was, that's when Whitehall was at its best.

"Our offense clicks pretty well but it crumbles when our defense can't get the ball to our offense," Mahan said. "When we're communicating and the ball's coming out and we're moving, things are good. The offense is clicking, we're moving things up as a group, and then the defense will forget and just be sitting and watching instead of being part of the offense. We've just got to fix that and then we'll be good."

Jack Houtteman, Mahan's nephew, had the only goal of the first half, doing well to corral a loose ball and firing it into the Fremont net. The senior captain has played more games for Mahan than anyone on the current roster, having been a regular on the team since his freshman year.

"For me to be (part of) the last class, it hasn't hit me quite yet because the season's not over, but to win the last regular-season game here for him, it's indescribable," Houtteman said. "I can't tell you how much it means to me and the team."

Of course, things aren't over yet. The Vikings still have a postseason to play, which will include a Wednesday, Oct. 12 home game against rival Montague. Looming in the finals is top seed Manistee, which got the best of the Vikings earlier this season.

A lengthy postseason run would certainly be the best way for Mahan to go out, and the Vikings are cautiously confident that they can put one together.

"Our main problem was that we'd get down on each other and wouldn't play together," Houtteman said. "Once we start having fun and actually playing, that's when we have the most confidence, when we're playing together."

Mahan shrugged off any talk of his impending retirement being a motivation for the team as the season winds down.

"I never wanted it to be about me," Mahan said. "It's about them. The team has to do it. I don't get to do anything anymore. The team has to do it...Once they want it for themselves, that's where good stuff starts happening."