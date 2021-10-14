WHITEHALL — Whitehall won an exciting pre-district battle over Fremont Wednesday night, 1-0, to advance to the semifinals.

The Vikings (8-8-2) will face top seed Fruitport in the semifinal match at Reeths-Puffer next Tuesday.

Jack McDowell scored the game's only goal on an assist by Kyren Bluhm. Josh Holmberg set up the play with a long cross to Bluhm, which Bluhm tapped over McDowell for the goal.

Holmberg also spearheaded the Whitehall shutout. Keeper Andon Palmer made 14 saves to pick up the win.

