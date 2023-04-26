WHITEHALL — There were so many offensive fireworks Tuesday as Whitehall and Montague battled in a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader that its outcome couldn't be determined before darkness came.
The Vikings won game one of the doubleheader, exploding for nine runs in the sixth inning to win 15-7. Game two was even more explosive, and the game will have to be completed another day after the teams played eight innings to a 19-19 deadlock.
The opener was deadlocked late too, tied up at six before Whitehall ripped off nine runs to get the win. A two-run single by Onnyka Dempsey opened the floodgates, and Evelyn Darke, Lucy Tucker and Hailey Carnes followed with RBI hits. The Vikings put the ball in play and repeatedly made things happen on the bases in the final inning.
Lianne Fagan led the Whitehall attack with three hits and two RBIs. Darke, Carnes, Taylor Ottinger and Megan LeaTrea had two hits each. LeaTrea got the win, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and striking out seven.
For Montague, Alissa Wynn had three hits, and Kiara Mikkelsen, Kennedy Johnson and Reagan Cederquist each chipped in two.
Game two was a madhouse from the start. Whitehall scored five runs in the first inning, and Montague responded with the next seven. The Vikes moved ahead 13-8 in the fifth inning, but Montague rallied to tie things up 15-15 by the end of the seventh when Maddie Kessler stole home. A sacrifice fly by Jacy Arrigotti was also huge in the inning.
Both teams scored four times in the eighth inning, the Vikes sparked by a two-run triple off the bat of Annabel Kevwitch and a RBI single by Dempsey and Montague fueled by consecutive RBI triples by Cederquist and Hayden Boutell. The umpires called the game due to darkness after the eighth and it will be completed at a later date.
Carnes got three hits to lead Whitehall in the incomplete second game, and Darke, Dempsey and Kierra Hyrns each added two. Fagan drew four walks and scored four times. For Montague, Johnson had three hits and Mikkelsen drove in five runs. The teams combined for 15 errors.