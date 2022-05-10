Whitehall and Big Rapids' regional semifinal rematch was highly anticipated when the season began, but the injury-plagued Vikings came out on the short end of two blowouts Monday to the Cardinals, 15-0 and 16-0. Both games lasted three innings.
Whitehall (4-12) did not have a runner reach base in the first game. Three key errors in the field helped the Cardinals score most of their runs. None of the 12 runs charged to Viking pitcher Megan LeaTrea were earned.
In game two, Alexis Taylor managed an infield single and Lucy Tucker drew a walk, but that was it for the Whitehall offense. Again errors plagued the Vikings, and LeaTrea once again was not charged with an earned run.