SHELBY — Whitehall's bats overwhelmed Shelby Monday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader, 17-5 and 16-6.
The Vikings (9-18, 6-6 WMC) were buoyed by a double-digit scoring inning in each game. In the opener, they put up 12 runs in the third to turn a 1-0 game into a 13-0 rout, cruising to the win. In game two, it was the first inning that yielded 10 Whitehall runs and an easy win. Both games went five innings due to the mercy rule.
Illeana Hatcher led Whitehall in game one, with three hits, three runs and three RBI. Alexis Taylor had two hits and Lucy Tucker drove in three runs. Hailey Carnes also brought in two runs. LeaTrea struck out five to pick up the win.
LeaTrea, Taylor and Evelyn Darke each had two hits in the nightcap, and LeaTrea and Taylor scored three times each. LeaTrea, Darke, Tucker, Alyssa Taylor and Carnes drove in two runs each. Tucker got the win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.