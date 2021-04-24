SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall's bats exploded Friday at Mason County Central, scoring 45 runs in a doubleheader sweep.
The Vikings won game one 21-0 in three innings, including 12 runs in the second. Kyleigh Martin had three hits for Whitehall, and Alexis Taylor and Alyssa Taylor combined for six RBI. Martin allowed one hit in three innings, striking out five.
Game two went four innings as Whitehall won 24-8, and the Vikings twice hit double digits in runs in an inning, getting 12 in the second and 10 in the fourth. Illeana Hatcher racked up five hits and drove in six runs, and Alyssa Taylor had four hits. Makenna Russell pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out four.