WHITEHALL — Whitehall couldn't get much going Thursday in its West Michigan Conference opener against powerhouse Oakridge, losing games 14-2 and 14-0.
The Vikings (0-3, 0-2 WMC) were unable to slow down the potent Eagles in either game. Illeana Hatcher provided the Whitehall highlight for the day when she blasted a home run in the first inning of game one. Hailey Carnes went 2-for-2 in the opener.
In game two, Kyleigh Martin narrowly missed a first-inning homer for Whitehall, smashing a line drive off the top of the fence. Megan LeaTrea made her first full start for the Vikings in the circle, striking out five and allowing four earned runs.