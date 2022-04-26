WHITEHALL — Whitehall easily dispatched Mason County Central Monday afternoon in West Michigan Conference action, earning 10-0 and 19-1 victories.
In game one, Kyleigh Martin dominated in the circle, throwing a five-inning one-hit shutout. She struck out 14 batters. Evelyn Darke led the offense with three hits, and Megan LeaTrea had two. Martin and Alexis Taylor each brought in a pair of runs, and LeaTrea and Illeana Hatcher each scored twice.
Game two wasn't much different, as the Vikings (3-3, 2-2 WMC) exploded for seven runs in the second inning, six in the fourth and five in the fifth. Six Whitehall players had two hits each, including home runs by Hatcher and Martin. Alyssa Taylor ripped a bases-clearing double in the game, too, and LeaTrea had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Hailey Carnes drove in two runs and scored four. LeaTrea got the win, striking out six and allowing four hits.