Whitehall rolled to a 16-4 victory over North Muskegon Tuesday, halting a three-game losing skid and getting back to a .500 record for the season.
The loss avenged the Vikings' defeat to the Norse in the GMAA Tier 2 title game earlier in May.
The game was tight until the fourth inning, when Whitehall (13-13) busted open a 4-2 game by scoring seven times. The Vikings then added five more runs in the fifth to secure the mercy-rule win. Whitehall's bats sizzled, collecting 19 hits, including three each by Megan LeaTrea, Onnyka Dempsey, Evelyn Darke and Taylor Ottinger. Darke and Hailey Carnes each had three RBIs - Carnes doubled twice - and LeaTrea and Lianne Fagan brought in two runs each. LeaTrea picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits.