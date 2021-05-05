BIG RAPIDS — Whitehall's bats couldn't get much going Monday, as the Vikings lost a doubleheader to Big Rapids, 5-0 and 12-2.
Kyleigh Martin pitched well in defeat for the Vikings in game one, striking out nine in six innings of work. Alexis Taylor's two hits paced Whitehall offensively.
In game two, Whitehall jumped ahead 2-0 on Martin's seventh home run of the season, which tied the Viking school record, but couldn't score again, and defensive issues played to the Cardinals' advantage. Taylor got two more hits in the nightcap.