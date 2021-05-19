WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost two games Tuesday against North Muskegon in West Michigan Conference play, 7-2 and 5-3.
The opening game was tied at one after four innings before the Norse took command with three fifth-inning runs. The Vikings managed only three hits against Maddy Balon, spoiling an effort by Kyleigh Martin. Martin struck out eight and allowed nine hits and no walks.
In game two, the Norse broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning. Martin had two hits and an RBI, and Greta Hosticka also drove in a run. Martin again pitched well, striking out eight without a walk and allowing seven hits.