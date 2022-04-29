WHITEHALL — Whitehall played hard, but fell short in two tough games against Spring Lake Thursday, 4-0 and 10-8.
In game one, Megan LeaTrea pitched well, allowing only one earned run on five hits and striking out six, but the Vikings only got four hits, and three key errors helped the Lakers win. Hailey Carnes had two hits in the loss.
Whitehall (3-7) fell behind big early in game two when the Lakers scored three times in each of the first two innings, including two-run singles by Tegan Rose and Alena Martin. The Vikings came back to get within a run before Spring Lake pushed across four more runs in the sixth. A comeback bid in the seventh fell short.
The Vikings took advantage of eight Laker errors to get back in the game. Evelyn Darke had two hits and two RBI in the game, and Lucy Tucker scored three runs.