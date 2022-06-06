WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost an 11-inning thriller to Grant Saturday in the district semifinals, 7-5.
International tiebreaker rules took effect in the 11th, with a runner placed on second to start each half-inning. Grant got a clutch two-run single from Jayci Hance that made the difference in the game.
The Vikings (10-21) narrowly missed a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th. With runners on first and third and the game tied with two outs, Evelyn Darke lined out to shortstop.
Alyssa Taylor led the Viking offense with two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, and Darke also had two hits and an RBI. Illeana Hatcher drew four walks and got a hit.
"Megan LeaTrea struck out 13 and pitched a heck of a game," coach Denis Koegel said. She walked three and allowed 12 hits in a gutsy effort.