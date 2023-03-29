Whitehall lost its season opener Tuesday at Zeeland West, 6-3, after taking a 3-1 lead early in the game.
The Vikings scored a run in each of the first three innings, but were unable to add to the lead. A three-run fifth inning put Zeeland West on top for good.
Taylor Ottinger and Onnyka Dempsey each had run-scoring singles in the game for Whitehall, and Megan LeaTrea stole home for the Vikings' first run. LeaTrea pitched the whole game for Whitehall, allowing three earned runs on nine hits while striking out three.