Whitehall struggled to slow down a really good Ravenna offense Tuesday, dropping 8-1 and 13-2 decisions.
In game one, the Vikings (3-5, 2-4 West Michigan Conference) trailed 2-1 in the third inning before the Bulldogs pulled away. Kyleigh Martin had a run-scoring double in the opener, bringing in Megan LeaTrea, and took the loss in the circle.
Illeana Hatcher got two hits in the nightcap to lead the Vikings' offense, but four errors were costly as Ravenna scored six third-inning runs to extend its lead to 8-0 on the way to the win. Lucy Tucker and Alexis Taylor each had an RBI.