CADILLAC — Whitehall fell just short in a nine-inning regional semifinal classic Saturday against Big Rapids, 4-3.
The Vikings, minus three starters due to a family wedding, fought hard against the Cardinals thanks largely to a remarkable performance by pitcher Kyleigh Martin. Martin struck out 12 in the circle, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. At the plate, she tied the score at one in the bottom of the seventh inning by making things happen on the bases. Martin singled, then stole two bases and scored when the throw to third base went into the outfield.
In the ninth inning, Big Rapids' offense came alive with three runs, including a two-run home run by Jaylynn Gray. Even after that kick in the gut, though, the Vikings responded with a rally, as the first three batters of the bottom of the ninth reached base. Illeana Hatcher had a bunt single and stole second, and Hailey Carnes then singled. Martin was intentionally walked to prevent her from potentially hitting a game-tying home run. The Vikings managed to get two runs out of that situation, but were unable to score the third.
Cardinals' pitcher Riley Haist had a standout performance for her team, striking out 18 Vikings and allowing only three hits.