Whitehall lost a competitive doubleheader to North Muskegon Tuesday, 11-9 and 7-3.
The Vikings (5-17, 4-6 West Michigan Conference) narrowly missed a dramatic comeback win in game one. Down 11-3, Whitehall rallied for six runs in the sixth inning, but were unable to tie things up. Alyssa Taylor and Evelyn Darke each had a home run in the game to spearhead the comeback.
Taylor had three hits and three RBI, and Hailey Carnes and Megan LeaTrea each joined Darke in the two-hit club.
The Vikings were tied at two after two innings in game two, but the Norse scored three times in the third to jump ahead for good. LeaTrea had another good game at the plate, wih three hits, and Taylor and Lianne Fagan each had two.