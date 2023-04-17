Whitehall dropped all three of its games Saturday at the Lakeshore Slam tournament in Muskegon, falling to 3-5 on the season.
Whitehall fell to Zeeland East (16-1), Wayland (11-1) and Spring Lake (17-9) at the tournament.
The Vikings led Spring Lake early before the Lakers ripped off 12 runs in the fourth inning of the game. Annabel Kevwitch and Kierra Hyrns each had two hits, including a double by Kevwitch, who also had two RBI.
Evelyn Darke had two hits in the Zeeland East game, which also included a double-digit outburst as the Chix went for 10 runs in the second. Whitehall managed three hits against Wayland, with Darke scoring the Vikes' only run.