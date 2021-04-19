WHITEHALL — Whitehall posted a 1-2 record Saturday at a home quad tournament. The Vikings routed Forest Hills Eastern 16-0 and lost games to Allendale (5-4) and Zeeland West (9-3).
The Allendale game was first and went to extra innings before the Falcons triumphed with two runs in the eighth. Allendale had rallied to tie it in the seventh with a single run. Kyleigh Martin had three hits and two RBI in the game and also pitched the entire way, striking out six.
The Vikes bounced back with an explosion in game two, scoring 12 runs in the first inning and four in the second. Onnyka Dempsey led the way with four RBI, and Martin and Illeana Hatcher both hit home runs and drove in three runs each. Makenna Russell picked up the win in the circle.
In the final game of the day, Zeeland West scored four runs in the final inning to break open a close game. Martin hit another home run, her third of the season, in the game, but the Vikes could only get five runners on base.