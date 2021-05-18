WHITEHALL — Whitehall went 1-2 Saturday at its home tournament, defeating Hesperia 5-2 but falling 14-2 to Alma and 8-7 to Kalkaska.
The Kalkaska game went to extra innings to close out the Vikings' day before Kalkaska was able to come away with the win in nine innings. Each team scored three times in the seventh to make the score 6-6 and force the extra frames. Kyleigh Martin had three hits and drove in two runs in the game, and she also pitched all nine innings, fanning 10 batters. Onnyka Dempsey had two RBI.
The Vikes opened the day with a win over Hesperia, opening the scoring with three runs in the third inning and cruising to the win. Martin had two hits and three RBI, and Makenna Russell drove in two runs. Martin got the win, striking out nine and allowing six hits.
Whitehall couldn't get untracked against Alma, and the Panthers put up three runs or more in each of the first three innings. Martin again led the offense with two hits.