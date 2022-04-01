Whitehall enjoyed a great finish to the 2021 season, which ended with a district championship, and an impressive group of seniors should have the Vikings in position for another run in 2022. The team did lose two key players - Greta Hosticka and Makenna Russell - to graduation, but improvements from others and the steady production of the current seniors should help mitigate those losses.
Kyleigh Martin will, of course, lead the way. Martin had the most dominant statistical season in program history last year, setting school records for both strikeouts in the circle (236) and home runs at the plate (14) while hitting .395. She'll play shortstop when not pitching, and her contributions will be central to the Vikes' chances at a district repeat.
Also back are the Taylor twins, Alexis and Alyssa. Alexis provides great contact skills and steady defense in right field, and Alyssa, a second baseman, has shown a knack for clutch hitting, driving in the winning run in last season's district title game. Illeana Hatcher is an excellent two-way player, with a .352 batting average, 38 stolen bases and stellar defense at third base to recommend her.
Third-year coach Denis Koegel also is excited about three freshmen joining the varsity. Lianne Fagan, Megan LeaTrea and Evelyn Darke are each expected to play big roles, and Koegel said each has "a lot of upside".
The Vikings have clear goals: Win the West Michigan Conference and return to the regional round, where they lost a heartbreaker to Big Rapids in last year's semifinals. To do it, Koegel said, improved consistency will be a big factor. The team's overall record was 17-23 a year ago.
"We were a far better team than our record indicated, and I look for us to improve by six to eight wins," Koegel said. "For that to happen, we will need to be much more consistent with the quality of our play, both offensively and defensively."
The WMC is loaded with terrific teams this year. Oakridge and Ravenna have been recent powerhouses and show no signs of slowing down, and cross-river rival Montague hasn't been far behind. North Muskegon can never be overlooked, either. The Vikings play some tough non-league foes, probably none more anticipated to the team than Big Rapids, which they'll play early in the season in a regional rematch.