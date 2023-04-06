Whitehall has a lot of talent to replace on its team this year, but also a lot of emerging young players that coach Denis Koegel hopes will spark the team from last year’s 10-21 finish.
The Vikings’ 2022 season was largely submarined by a career-ending injury to Kyleigh Martin, the program’s all-time leader in home runs at the plate and single-season strikeouts in the circle. She and graduated teammates Illeana Hatcher, Alexis Taylor and Alyssa Taylor leave big holes to fill.
There are several players that might be ready to fill them. Leading the way are third-year starters Hailey Carnes and Onnyka Dempsey. Carnes has steadily become a defensive ace in the outfield during her career, and Dempsey should return to form offensively after a wrist injury affected her hitting last year. Koegel said Dempsey hit .308 and had a .470 slugging percentage as a sophomore, numbers more representative of what she can do.
Fellow senior Lucy Tucker got a crash course in pitching last year when she had to take Martin’s position in the rotation. After a good offseason of work she is ready for a strong season.
Joining those seniors is an impressive group of sophomores who made big contributions to the team a year ago. Evelyn Darke, Lianne Fagan and Megan LeaTrea were all key players last season and with a year under their belts, bigger things are expected in 2023.
“They are poised to make a big jump as they shake the typical jitters that come with playing varsity as freshmen,” Koegel said. “Their growth in skill and confidence from last year has been quite evident from off-season workout sessions and the first few days of practice.”
Koegel said the team’s success will be determined by “doing the little things well”, both in games and practices.
“If we can do that, we will be head and shoulders above last year,” Koegel added.
Whitehall’s schedule mostly consists of West Michigan Conference opponents, including some tangles with Rivers division foes, but the Vikings will be tested. Powerhouse Oakridge always poses a stern challenge.
“They have been firmly situated atop the conference, and that’s where we want to be,” Koegel said of the Eagles. “We have the potential to play five games against them, so that could be a great measuring stick in determining our growth over the season and our progress in attaining the season goals we set out for ourselves.”
Whitehall also looks forward to rivalry games with Montague and a battle with a “dangerous” Ravenna squad. Area matchups also include Reeths-Puffer, Spring Lake and Fruitport.