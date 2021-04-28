WHITEHALL — Whitehall took two hard-to-swallow defeats to Ravenna Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader, both in the last Bulldogs' at-bat. The final scores were 5-4 and 9-8.
In game one, the Vikings scored three fifth-inning runs to grab a 4-3 lead, but Ravenna evened the score in the sixth and then scored the winning run in the seventh. Alexi Taylor and Onnyka Dempsey each had two hits for Whitehall, and Kyleigh Martin drove in two runs. Martin also pitched the game, striking out five and walking none while allowing seven hits.
Whitehall held an early 6-2 lead in game two after scoring four times in the second and twice in the third, but Ravenna retook the lead at 7-6 in the fifth. The two teams eventually went to extra innings after trading the lead a couple of more times, and the Bulldogs scored the winning run in the eighth.
Illeana Hatcher, Martin and Paige McFarren each had two hits in the defeat, and Hatcher drove in two runs. Makenna Russell pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out three.