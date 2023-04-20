Whitehall lost game one of its West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader to Oakridge Wednesday, 13-4. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed due to rain and will be made up Thursday, April 27.
The Vikings (3-6, 0-1 WMC Lakes) raced to a 4-0 lead in the first with patience at the plate, taking several walks and getting an RBI single from Harper Leon, her first RBI of the year. However, the Eagles righted themselves from there and took the lead for good with a six-run second inning.
Coach Denis Koegel said his team made a pair of great defensive plays during the game. Onnyka Dempsey recorded an assist from shortstop, pegging a baserunner at the plate in the first. Annabel Kevwitch also made a great throw from center field to get a runner at home, though that was negated by an obstruction call against Whitehall.
Megan LeaTrea had two hits for Whitehall in the defeat.