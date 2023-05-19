Whitehall lost a doubleheader to Division 4 powerhouse Holton Thursday, 13-7 and 15-3.
The Vikings (12-13) tried to make a comeback from an early 9-0 deficit with some good hitting late in game one, but couldn't stop the Red Devils from adding to their lead. Onnyka Dempsey led the Viking offense with a three-run home run and also doubled, and Taylor Ottinger had three hits, including a triple. Janie Fagan also had two hits.
Whitehall took a 3-1 lead in game two by taking advantage of a Holton error, but couldn't add any more runs as Holton surged back for the win. Annabel Kevwitch had three of Whitehall's six hits.