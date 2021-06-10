HOLTON — Whitehall lost to Holton on the road Wednesday, 5-2, in a regional tune-up game for both sides.
The Vikings tied the game at one by scoring in the third inning, but Holton responded with two runs in the bottom half and led the rest of the way.
Whitehall outhit Holton 7-6, but the Red Devils strung their hits together to earn the win.
Greta Hosticka led the Viking bats with two hits. Kyleigh Martin and Makenna Russell each drove in a run. Martin pitched the game, striking out 10 and walking one while allowing six hits.