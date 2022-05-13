Whitehall couldn't slow down a powerful Mona Shores offense Thursday, losing a doubleheader 15-9 and 20-6.
The Vikings (5-15) led the first game 7-5 after the third inning, but Shores blasted out 10 runs over the next two innings to take command of the game. Megan LeaTrea had three hits and three RBI, and Lucy Tucker had three hits and scored twice. Taylor Ottinger and Lianne Fagan each added two hits, and Fagan drove in three runs. Tucker pitched 2 2/3 strong innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Game two got away from Whitehall early as the Sailors scored multiple runs in each of the five innings played. LeaTrea got two more hits, as did Evelyn Darke and Onnyka Dempsey.