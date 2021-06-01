LUDINGTON — Whitehall rolled past Grant Tuesday in pre-district action, 10-0, to advance to the district semifinals. The game was called in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Vikings will play district host Ludington in the semis Saturday.
Whitehall pitcher Kyleigh Martin dominated the proceedings Tuesday, throwing a one-hitter. She struck out five and walked one.
The Viking bats were good as well, led by three hits each from Alexis Taylor and Greta Hosticka. Alexis and Alyssa Taylor both had three RBI, and Hosticka drove in two.