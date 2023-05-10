Whitehall played a pair of outstanding games Tuesday to pick up a doubleheader sweep of West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Orchard View, 12-2 and 17-0. Each game was shortened by the mercy rule.
Whitehall (9-9, 5-1 WMC Lakes) went for five runs in both the third and fourth innings of game one to pull away and secure the win. Hailey Carnes had two doubles and two RBIs, and Megan LeaTrea and Janie Fagan each also had two hits. Harper Leon laced a stand-up triple. LeaTrea gave up no earned runs and three hits in five innings, striking out seven without a walk.
The Vikings left no doubt early in game two, ripping off eight first-inning runs and ultimately winning in four innings. Carnes had two more hits and three more RBIs, and Onnyka Dempsey matched those numbers. Dempsey's hits were both doubles. Fagan also had two hits in the win, and LeaTrea drove in two runs. Lucy Tucker allowed only two hits in four innings, striking out six.