Whitehall couldn't slow down the powerful Oakridge Eagles Saturday in the district finals, losing 26-4 in five innings to end their season.
Oakridge piled up three runs or more in all five innings of the game, including a 10-run explosion in the fifth to secure the mercy-rule win.
Whitehall (17-15) got two hits and an RBI each from Hailey Carnes and Lianne Fagan in the game. One of Fagan's hits was a double, and Evelyn Darke also hit a double in the game.
For Oakridge, Ahria Doornbos and Brenna Cabrera each got four hits to lead a high-voltage Eagle attack. Seven Oakridge players had multi-hit games.
Earlier in the day, Whitehall impressively blanked Tri-County 18-0 in the semifinals, fueled by a 14-run first inning. Kierra Hryns and Taylor Ottinger each had an RBI triple in the frame and Annabel Kevwitch brought in a run with a double. Harper Leon had two RBI singles in the inning and Onnyka Dempsey and Hailey Carnes each had one. Kevwitch added a second run-scoring double in the second, and Fagan had an RBI single.
Megan LeaTrea earned the win in the circle, striking out two in two perfect innings.