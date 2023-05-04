Whitehall dominated Wednesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader at Ludington, scoring wins by scores of 13-1 and 15-0.
The Vikings (6-8, 3-1 WMC Lakes) rolled to a five-inning win in the opener behind two hits and four runs scored by Onnyka Dempsey and three RBIs by Evelyn Darke. Both Vikings had a triple in the game. Lianne Fagan also drove in two runs. Megan LeaTrea was effective in the circle, striking out six without a walk and allowing seven hits.
Game two lasted only four innings due to the mercy rule. Lucy Tucker only needed 43 pitches to secure an abbreviated two-hit shutout. The Whitehall bats scored multiple times in each of the four innings, headlined by a 4-for-5 game from Darke. Darke also drove in five runs. LeaTrea and Fagan had two hits each, and Harper Leon and Dempsey drove in two runs apiece.