MUSKEGON — Whitehall had a rough West Michigan Conference opener Wednesday at Oakridge, losing both ends of a doubleheader by mercy rule, 14-2 and 16-2.
The Vikings grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the opener, but Oakridge scored seven times in the bottom half of the inning to take control of the game. Kyleigh Martin drove in that first run with a triple, and Illeana Hatcher hit a home run late in the contest. Martin pitched the game and struck out four.
In game two, Oakridge had 10 runs in the first two innings. Martin again pitched the game and starred on offense, hitting a two-run homer in the third.