Whitehall held off a late run from Newaygo to score a 10-9 win in game two of a doubleheader, salvaging a split.
The Lions took game one by a 12-3 margin, scoring nine unearned runs.
In the nightcap, Whitehall (10-10) ripped off 10 runs over a three-inning stretch from the second to the fourth to go ahead 10-5. Newaygo scored twice each in the fifth and seventh innings, but catcher Kyra Hyrns came up with a clutch pickoff throw to first base to get the final out.
Onnyka Dempsey's third-inning home run got Whitehall's offense rolling again in the third after a three-run second, and the Vikes added three more runs in the inning, including RBI singles by Hyrns and Hailey Carnes. Megan LeaTrea added an RBI single in the fourth.
Lucy Tucker got the win, pitching five innings and striking out two while allowing five hits.
In game one, seven errors bedeviled Whitehall. Dempsey doubled in the game for the team's only extra-base hit.