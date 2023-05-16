Whitehall celebrated senior night with an exciting sweep of Fremont Monday in West Michigan Conference Lakes action. The Vikings won by scores of 6-5 and 9-6.
Whitehall (12-10, 7-1 WMC Lakes) scored three sixth-inning runs and held off a Fremont rally to get the game one win. Harper Leon, Megan LeaTrea and Kierra Hyrns each had RBI hits in the sixth. Hyrns doubled twice among three hits, and LeaTrea also had three hits. Leon and Annabel Kevwitch had two hits each, with Kevwitch's both going for extra bases. LeaTrea picked up the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs and fanning five batters.
In game two, Fremont rallied twice to tie the game at five going into the sixth, but Whitehall produced four runs in the sixth to win the game, including a three-run home run by Leon, her first of her career. Onnyka Dempsey had three hits in the win and LeaTrea had two. LeaTrea got the win in relief, allowing no earned runs and only two hits in 4 1/3 innings.