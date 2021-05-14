MUSKEGON — Each side had a lopsided win in Whitehall's Thursday doubleheader against Mona Shores. The Sailors won game one 10-2 and the Vikings bounced back for a 16-5 win in game two.
The Vikings (10-14) scored both their runs in the first inning of game one, but couldn't get any more as Shores took control of the game. Kyleigh Martin had two hits for Whitehall.
In game two, the Vikes fell behind early, but seven runs across the second and third innings put them ahead for good. Whitehall went ahead 13-3 in the fifth inning and ended up with a six-inning mercy-rule win. Greta Hosticka had four hits and four RBI in the victory, and Illeana Hatcher added three hits and two RBI. Onnyka Dempsey also had three hits. Martin got the win, striking out three in the circle.