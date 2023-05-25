Whitehall split a non-conference doubleheader with Fruitport Wednesday, bouncing back from a 9-3 game one loss to wallop the Trojans in game two, 12-2.
The second game lasted only five innings due to the mercy rule. The Vikes (14-14) ripped off nine runs in the first two innings to immediately take control. Eight different Whitehall players drove in at least one run, led by Onnyka Dempsey and Harper Leon wih two each. Lucy Tucker ripped a run-scoring double in the win and gave up just one earned run on four hits in the circle, striking out five.
In game one, Whitehall made nine errors, which contributed to its defeat as Fruitport scored seven unearned runs. Kierra Hyrns drove in all three Viking runs on two hits, and Annabel Kevwitch also had two hits.