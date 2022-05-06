WHITEHALL — Whitehall split a pair of West Michigan Conference games with Hart Thursday, losing game one 5-3 before bouncing back for a 6-0 win in game two.
The Vikings (4-8, 3-3 WMC) shut down Hart for the first four innings of the opener before the Pirates came back with five runs over the last three frames to steal the win. Megan LeaTrea got three hits and scored twice in the game, and Evelyn Darke and Illeana Hatcher each had two hits. LeaTrea only gave up one earned run and struck out nine.
LeaTrea took matters into her own hands in game two, throwing a six-hit shutout. She struck out four and walked three. Whitehall broke open the game with a four-run seventh inning. Hailey Carnes had a big offensive game with three hits and four RBI. Lucy Tucker and Taylor Ottinger each got two hits.