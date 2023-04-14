WHITEHALL — Whitehall split a doubleheader with Spring Lake Thursday, earning a 19-9 mercy-rule win in game one before letting a late lead get away in an 8-6 game two defeat.
The Vikings (2-2) erased an early 4-0 deficit in the opener with a seven-run second inning, and they never looked back, putting up multiple runs in every inning afterwards. Evelyn Darke laced a two-run triple in the second, and a two-run double from Megan LeaTrea in the third put the Vikings ahead for good. Taylor Ottinger's two-run double ended the game. Onnyka Dempsey, Lianne Fagan and LeaTrea each had four hits in the win, and LeaTrea drove in six runs. Ottinger and Annabel Kevwitch had three hits each. LeaTrea earned the win in the circle.
Whitehall's four-run second inning put it in position for a sweep in game two, but the Lakers rallied late to steal the win. Ottinger, Kevwitch and Hailey Carnes each had two hits.