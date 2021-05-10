WHITEHALL — Whitehall swept a doubleheader against Fremont Friday, 10-1 and 14-6.
In game one, the Vikings got six runs in the second inning and didn't need any more thanks to a dominant performance in the circle by Kyleigh Martin. Martin struck out 16 in a three-hit complete game. On offense, Greta Hosticka had three hits, one of them a double, and three RBI to lead the offense, and Onnyka Dempsey had two hits, one of them a triple, and two RBI. Makenna Russell and Hailey Carnes also each had two hits.
Whitehall rallied from an early deficit with five third-inning runs to take a 7-4 lead and continued adding runs from there. Russell sparked the rally with a three-run double and went on to have three hits in the game. Illeana Hatcher also had three hits and three RBI, and Alyssa Taylor and Dempsey added three hits each as well. Martin pitched 2 2/3 perfect innings of relief, striking out five.