Whitehall swept Fremont Friday in a non-conference doubleheader, 7-2 and 9-6.
The Vikings (7-18) got off to a quick start in both games, scoring five times in the first two innings each contest.
Evelyn Darke led the Whitehall bats in game one, with three hits and three RBI. Onnyka Dempsey and Lucy Tucker each got two hits and Alyssa Taylor drove in two runs. Megan LeaTrea pitched very well, striking out four and allowing seven hits and one earned run.
LeaTrea had four hits for Whitehall in game two, scoring three times, and Illeana Hatcher and Tucker got three hits each, including two doubles by Tucker. Hatcher drove in two runs and scored two more. Taylor, Darke and Taylor Ottinger each got two hits.