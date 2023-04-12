Whitehall earned its first wins of the season Tuesday with lopsided road victories over Hart, 15-5 and 18-2, in non-conference play.
The Pirates opened up a 5-0 lead to start game one, but Whitehall (2-1) battled back and took the lead in the third on a two-run double by Lianne Fagan. A nine-run outburst in the fourth secured the mercy-rule win. Consecutive doubles by Annabel Kevwitch and Kierra Hyrns were the big knocks in the inning. Hyrns, Fagan and Lucy Tucker each drove in two runs. Megan LeaTrea struck out seven to pick up the win.
There was no need for a comeback in game two, as the Vikings ripped off four runs in the first inning and nine more in the second en route to a four-inning win. Onnyka Dempsey posted three hits, coming a home run shy of the cycle, and Evelyn Darke and Fagan each also had multi-hit outings. Tucker earned the win in the circle, striking out four, and LeaTrea played good defense at first base in support.