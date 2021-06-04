HART — Whitehall finished up West Michigan Conference play Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of Hart, earning wins by scores of 10-4 and 4-1.
In game one, the Vikes blew open a 4-2 game by scoring six runs in the final three innings Hailey Carnes and Alyssa Taylor each had a pair of hits, and Taylor also drove in two runs. Kyleigh Martin also had two RBI. Martin pitched impressively, striking out seven while allowing six hits and two walks. Whitehall took advantage of eight Hart errors in the field.
The nightcap was a showcase for Makenna Russell, who pitched a three-hit complete game and struck out two batters. She walked three. Alexis Taylor and Greta Hosticka each got a pair of hits, and Taylor, Carnes and Taylor Ottinger each drove in a run.