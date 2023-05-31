WHITEHALL — A lot changed for Whitehall from the point the Vikings and Montague paused game two of their doubleheader April 25 due to darkness falling before the game could be completed. However, the team wasn't to be denied.
The Vikings scored five runs in the ninth inning of the extra-inning affair to secure a 24-19 victory, ending West Michigan Conference Lakes play with a 10-2 record (16-14 overall). They then beat Montague 17-6 in six innings in a district tune-up game.
Whitehall did it all - and has for a month - with a new, though familiar, voice in the dugout. Coach Denis Koegel stepped down shortly after the original Montague doubleheader to deal with health problems, and longtime assistant Scott Huebler inherited the head job. Koegel was in attendance for part of the doubleheader Tuesday.
"I told the girls when Denis made his announcement, 'I'd be an assistant for 100 years before getting a head coaching position under these circumstances,'" Huebler said. "It's heartbreaking, and we're all in it for Denis, making sure that he gets healthy. I've been a head coach on travel teams and (been an) assistant. It's a world of difference between (being) an assistant and a head coach. There's been a ton of support. (Athletic director) Brian Beebe and (assistant) Sydney Stine have been great at keeping us supported."
Huebler moved quickly to bring the old band back together once being named head coach, calling up former head coach Dave Goodrich and assistant Kyle Martin to be part of things. Huebler's daughter, Corey, a former Viking herself, has also joined the staff. Emily MacArthur has been with the team all season, and Huebler said her presence has been key.
"Emily has been the rock as far as keeping the team together during the transition and being that familiar face from the last two years," Huebler said. "Dave and Kyle have been phenomenal...All of them were very upset and very disappointed that it happened this way, but I think as a team, and I know I've talked to a couple of the seniors, they said they came together as a team and said, 'Alright, we've got a new core of coaches, different people in different places. Let's elevate. Let's take it through the roof.' I think they have responded way beyond our expectations."
Maybe it's helped that the team has kept Fuggler in his box.
Huebler will explain. Fuggler is a popular stuffed doll and is short for "funny ugly monster."
"It's just the ugliest-looking doll you can buy," Huebler said. "We actually brought that out and we said, 'Fuggler stays in his box unless you give out three or four errors, five or six runs in an inning, then he comes out of the box, and then you guys have to work to put him back in.' He never came out of the box last year and this year. I reminded them of it, and they've been responding phenomenally to miscues and errors and silly overthrows. That's been huge, keeping the mistakes down to a minimum and not compounding them."
Fuggler stayed hidden again Tuesday, helping Whitehall earn the WMC Lakes win with a five-run ninth. Lianne Fagan ripped a two-run single up the middle for the big hit in the inning.
In the second game, Whitehall kept it rolling, keeping Montague off balance with aggressive baserunning and taking advantage of the resulting miscues. Some big hits were mixed in as well, including a RBI double by Annabel Kevwitch in the first to get Whitehall's scoring started.
Montague made a game of it in the sixth by scoring three times to get within 9-6, including RBI hits from Kennedy Johnson and Alissa Wynn, but Whitehall ripped off eight runs in the sixth to finish it off, including an inside-the-park walk-off grand slam by Bella Fogus.
Montague coach Randall Mikkelsen said his team played competitively throughout the game, but the 'Cats have struggled with staying engaged to the whole play and not just the one directly in front of them. As a result, they dropped to a third-place tie with Fremont in the Lakes instead of getting to maintain third themselves.
"We don't see the extended play," Mikkelsen said. "We get that first, initial play and kind of celebrate, meanwhile the runners are still going. We're not quite sure where to go with the ball. For some reason we've still got to work on that this late in the season."
Both teams await district semifinal matchups Saturday. The 'Cats have a daunting matchup against Ravenna, who's receiving votes in the Division 3 state rankings. Mikkelsen, who rotated his pitchers a lot Tuesday, said that was done in part to prepare for the possibility of that happening this weekend.
"They're an unbelievable hitting team," Mikkelsen said of Ravenna. "Our pitchers tend to start to kind of lose a little bit when they hit that second to third time through a batting order. That's why we pitched all three of them tonight, to just kind of prep them."
Whitehall, meanwhile, will face Tri-County with hopes of earning a rematch with Oakridge in the finals. The Vikings, like everyone else in the Lakes, were swept by the Eagles in the regular season and would like some revenge.
"I think they're hoping we get Oakridge and that we can avenge those two losses," Huebler said. "They're totally pumped and they're excited, which is the big thing, and they're having fun. That's what's really important for the coaches."