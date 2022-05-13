Whitehall held off a late charge by Fremont in game two to salvage a split of Thursday's doubleheader, 8-5. The Packers won game one 6-1.
The nightcap was a tight game most of the way. The teams were tied at two before Whitehall (10-15) scored twice in the fifth inning. The Vikings then added four more runs in the top of the sixth before Fremont responded with three in the bottom half of the inning. The game was called for darkness during the top of the seventh.
Evan Ritchie led the Whitehall bats with three hits, including a double, and two RBI, also scoring twice. Landon Howe had two doubles and drove in three runs. Brendan Schmehil scored three runs.
Jaden Brinkert pitched a solid game to get the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out five.
In game one, Whitehall was held to five hits in defeat. Ritchie had two hits and drove in the Vikings' only run. Whitehall drew 10 walks.