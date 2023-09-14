The Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame announced its new induction class of five honorees this week, with the annual banquet scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Whitehall American Legion.
The honorees include a Distinguished Graduate Award, which will be posthumously given to 1971 Viking alum Rick Lighton. Lighton played football, basketball and track at Whitehall and went on to play hoops for Muskegon Community College before obtaining a master's degree in education from Michigan State. Lighton became an accomplished artist, and his caricatures of various NBA players can be found at various online platforms. He passed away in 2020, and his brother Greg will be presented the award.
Athletes Tyler VanBergen and Tracy Brandel will also be inducted into the Hall. VanBergen, whose brother Ryan also starred for the Vikings, made a name for himself in his own right with his accomplishments in track, football and basketball. VanBergen was a three-time all-conference performer at wide receiver and also excelled at defensive back and on kick returns. He played one season at Grand Valley State University before pursuing an elementary education degree, which he's put to use as a teacher in the Mona Shores district; he's also an assistant coach for the Sailors' football team. VanBergen was also a star in his other sports, earning all-conference twice on the court and in 11 events on the track.
Like VanBergen, Brandel also is the sibling of another former Viking superstar, as her sister Tia is already in the Hall. Like VanBergen, Brandel was also an unstoppable force, competing in track and basketball. On the track, Brandel helped set school records in both the 400 and 800-meter relays, which led the Vikings to a third-place finish at the state finals meet. She was a four-year varsity player in basketball and went on to earn a degree from Ferris State and work for Bacardi Imports and later Century 21.
Whitehall will also induct the 1968 boys golf team into the Hall. The Viking golfers tied Mount Pleasant for the state championship that season, shooting a score of 323 at the then one-day event to earn its third state championship in 10 years. They'd previously scored an incredible 301 at the regional meet, staged at White Lake Golf Course. Team members included Bob Funnell, Mark Iverson, Bob Ecklund, Tim Bloomberg, Jerry Hague, and Greg Brown, and the team was coached by Jerry Jacobson. Funnell was the team's top player at state, shooting a 76 and earning second place on the leaderboard.
The final inductee is coach Greg Boughton, whose 50-year tenure leading the Vikings' boys golf team (plus nine seasons helming girls golf) is the longest tenure of any West Michigan Conference coach ever. Boughton's teams qualified for over 25 state finals tournaments and brought seven regional trophies home. Already a state coaches' association Hall of Famer, Boughton has also emceed each of the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame banquets to date.
Banquet tickets are on sale now for $50. To purchase, contact Hall of Fame president Kirk Mikkelson at kirkmikkelson@whitehallschools.net. The Hall of Fame is also offering corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities, and those interested can reach out to Mikkelson.