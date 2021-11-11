WHITEHALL — Two years had passed between Saturday's Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame banquet and the previous one, as the 2020 dinner was canceled due to COVID-19. However, it sure didn't seem like it at the White Lake Eagles.
Most everyone you expect to see at the annual dinner was there. Now-retired Vikings' golf coach Greg Boughton emceed, bringing laughter and warmth as he so often does. Whitehall track coach Kirk Mikkelson, a member of the Hall of Fame committee, presented the plaques and opened and closed the evening. Former inductees and the families of the incoming Hall of Famers, of course, dotted the room. Steaks and fish and salads and desserts were served, like always.
Most importantly, of course, four inductees and another Lifetime Service Award winner were welcomed into the Whitehall institution. The inductees were Dr. Yvette Hunter Resto, Ken Jahn, Jack Belinger and the 1964 golf team, the school's second team state champion. John Furlough was presented with the Lifetime Service Award.
Each induction speech contained emotion and reminiscences, although Jahn's was the only one that was improvised. Jahn was inducted due to his 40-plus years of teaching and coaching at Whitehall, mostly in track and cross-country. Boughton called Jahn instrumental in beginning the latter program at Whitehall.
Jahn pocketed his prepared remarks and instead launched into a story about a former track athlete of his who had cerebral palsy and, when she began the sport, couldn't complete the 100-meter dash without falling several times. However, she refused help, saying she'd never improve if she accepted it, and also flatly stopped a plan some teammates had cooked up to intentionally let her win a heat during one competition, believing it to be sympathy she didn't want to elicit.
Jahn glowed with pride as he shared that that athlete, who he didn't name, eventually progressed to being able to complete the race without falling. She later went on to carry the Olympic torch when the torch relay came through Michigan.
Resto's credentials include starring in track. She still holds the school record in the long jump and in the 220-meter low hurdles (the latter event is no longer run at the high school level), and helped the 400 and 800-meter relay teams to state championships before graduating in 1981. Fellow Hall of Famer Pam Sheesley-Zawadski was also part of those championship squads.
However, Resto's speech, apart from proudly mentioning that she had good genes due to her father, Howard Robinson, who held the school high jump record for many years, barely mentioned sports. Befitting a woman who founded an outreach center and has a doctorate in theology, Resto focused on God's blessings in her speech, and said seeing rainbows on her flight into town made her think of her parents and what they'd done for her.
Furlough, who was given the Lifetime Service Award, played football and basketball at the school and graduated in 1968, but was best known for his many years of service as Whitehall's security officer. Former teammate and friend John Lundell piloted Furlough's wheelchair to the podium for him and spoke for Furlough, saying his friend was fond of a quote by John Wesley: "Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."
Furlough briefly took the microphone and listed off many people who had been important to him over the years, signing off with: "I don't have no friends. Everybody is my family."
Belinger, class of 1963, starred in football, basketball and track at Whitehall, winning a regional title in the 440-meter dash and playing a key role on a regional championship basketball team. He came off the bench and had three steals and two assists late in a comeback regional win over Ludington.
Belinger, in his speech, recounted many of his teams' greatest accomplishments - his team famously did not allow a single opponent past the 50-yard line in one middle school football season - and emphasized that his accomplishments really belonged to his coaches and teammates. He shared a humorous anecdote about trying pole vault and being so bad at it that his coach said, "He can high jump higher than he can pole vault." He later decided to switch his track focus from the 440 to the 100, joking to his coach that he was too old to run the 440, and was allowed to do so only after he beat the team's existing 100-meter runners in a race.
The Vikings' 1964 golf squad was inducted en masse, and most of the team was on hand for the banquet, except for the late Mike Shalifoe, whose memory drew emotions from the team's designated speaker, Tom Longtin.
The '64 team was actually the co-champions with Kalamazoo University High School; the tournament, played in Midland, was held before the days of tiebreakers, as teams brought four players and scored four players. Mike Iverson led the team that fateful day with a 77, and all four players shot 84 or better. Longtin shared another memorable story about the team finishing second at the regionals to qualify for state, a tournament played at Whitehall and staged in blustery winds and low-40s temperatures (at this time the season was in the spring and the regionals played in early May). Shalifoe was regional medalist that year with a 78, in large part because he hit the ball low all day to avoid the winds.
With the worst of the pandemic seemingly behind us, the ability to return to the Eagles and share Whitehall sports memories was an experience for which all on hand were clearly grateful for. Mikkelson even happily shared that a date - Nov. 5, 2022 - had already been set for next year's banquet, which will bring a fresh crop of inductees but in all likelihood the same warm atmosphere.