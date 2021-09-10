The Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will return in 2021 after being canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will do so with a new class of four individual inductees and one full team. The banquet is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at the White Lake Eagles.
Viking legends Jack Belinger and Yvette Hunter, longtime athletic contributors John Furlough and Ken Jahn, as well as the entire 1964 boys golf team, will all be enshrined.
Belinger, a lifelong Whitehall resident, graduated from the school in 1963 and starred in football, basketball and track. He received the Oliver Byam Male Athlete of the Year award upon his graduation.
Hunter, a Class of 1981 graduate, was an all-around track star for Whitehall, contributing to state championship 400 and 800-meter relay teams. Hunter wasn't just a sprinter; she still holds the school record in long jump, at 18-7, and ran the 220-meter hurdles. As a high school junior, Hunter, a member of the West Michigan Track Club, competed in the Junior Olympics in Detroit and won a bronze medal.
Furlough was a Whitehall athlete, graduating in 1963 after playing basketball for four years and football for one, but his biggest contributions to Viking athletics came off the playing surface. He ran the clock and served as security for many Whitehall sporting events over the years and also coached the junior-high basketball team.
Jahn taught and coached for Whitehall for over 40 years, shaping countless athletes. He was a big factor in the formation of the Vikings' cross-country team in the early 1970s and coached that sport and track, among others.
The 1964 golf team, coached by Terry O'Connell, consisted of Mike Iverson, Tom Longtin, Mike Shalifoe, Jerome Ledford, Max Ego, Jim Hiddema, J. Neri, Ron Rose and Wayne Schwartz. Scoring as low as a 319 during the season, the 1964 Vikings were the school's second state championship golf team.
Tickets for the Nov. 6 banquet are $50. The event begins with a 5 p.m. social hour and a 6:30 p.m. dinner. To purchase tickets, contact Hall of Fame president Bryan Mahan at bryanmahan@whitehallschools.net.